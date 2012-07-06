U.S. welcomes move by Italy's Edison to leave Iran energy sector

WASHINGTON, July 6 (Reuters) - The United States on Friday welcomed what it said was a decision by Italy’s Edison International to withdraw from Iran’s energy sector and scrap a contract to explore Iran’s Dayyer natural gas field.

“We commend the commitments made by Edison International, and we hope that other firms will follow its lead,” the State Department said in a statement. “As long as the company continues to act in accordance with its assurances, under the law it will not be subject to an investigation into past Iran-based activities.”

Edison joins a number of large energy firms, including Total and Royal Dutch Shell, that have pledged to stop doing business with Iran in order to escape potential U.S. sanctions.