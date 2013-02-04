Iran's Salehi says believes Obama changing US approach to Iran

BERLIN, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Iran’s Foreign Minister Ali Akbar Salehi said on Monday he saw U.S. Vice-President Joe Biden’s offer this weekend of bilateral dialogue between their two countries as a sign of a change in approach by the new U.S. administration.

“As I have said yesterday, I am optimistic, I feel this new administration is really seeking this time to at least divert from its previous traditional approach vis a vis my country,” he told the German Council on Foreign Relations in Berlin. (Reporting by Stephen Brown, editing by Gareth Jones)