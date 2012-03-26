FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Iranian leader says US can no longer dictate policy
March 26, 2012 / 6:55 AM / 6 years ago

Iranian leader says US can no longer dictate policy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUSHANBE, March 26 (Reuters) - Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad said on Monday the United States could no longer dictate policy to the rest of the world and relations between NATO and Pakistan would become more unstable.

“NATO and the United States should change their policy because the time when they dictate their conditions to the world has passed,” Ahmadinejad said in a speech during a conference on Afghanistan’s economy in the capital of neighbouring Tajikistan.

“Relations between NATO and Pakistan, their unsteadiness and instability, will only grow,” he said.

