9 months ago
Iran sees no long-term negative impact from Trump election - cen bank official
#Market News
November 16, 2016 / 10:35 AM / 9 months ago

Iran sees no long-term negative impact from Trump election - cen bank official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Iran expects no longer-term negative effects from the election of Donald Trump as new U.S. president, despite the anti-Iranian stance he showed during the election campaign, an Iranian central bank official said.

"What has been said during the election (campaign) was for the election competition. We expect to see more rationality on the position that Trump is going to take after becoming president," Iranian central bank vice governor Peyman Ghorbani told Reuters.

"The administration will come to the point that they have to honour the JCPOA (Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action) and that's the only right way forward," he said on the sidelines of a banking conference in Frankfurt.

"In Iran we have to wait and see," he said, adding that Iran remained committed to the landmark nuclear deal with the U.S., Europe and Russia, struck in 2015. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Victoria Bryan)

