FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Closed trial of U.S. reporter in Iran 'adds to concerns' -U.S. State Dpt
Sections
Featured
North Korea warns U.S. of 'greatest pain', rejects sanctions
North Korea
North Korea warns U.S. of 'greatest pain', rejects sanctions
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Technology
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Gulf refiners rumble back to life, piece by piece
Energy & Environment
Gulf refiners rumble back to life, piece by piece
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
May 26, 2015 / 5:31 PM / 2 years ago

Closed trial of U.S. reporter in Iran 'adds to concerns' -U.S. State Dpt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, May 26 (Reuters) - The closed trial of a Washington Post reporter in Iran “adds to our concerns” about transparency and a lack of due process in his case, a U.S. State Department spokesman said on Tuesday.

Jason Rezaian’s trial began on Tuesday in Iran behind closed doors, and State Department Jeff Rathke said the secrecy “adds to our concerns and fits, unfortunately, into a pattern of a complete lack of transparency and lack of due process that we’ve seen” since Rezaian’s detention.

Rathke said the United States again called for dismissal of the “absurd” espionage charges against Rezaian. (Writing by Bill Trott; Editing by Susan Heavey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.