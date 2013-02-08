Big powers ready to respond if Iran addresses nuclear concerns-Kerry

WASHINGTON, Feb 8 (Reuters) - The international community is ready to respond if Iran comes to Feb. 26 nuclear talks ready to talk substance and to address questions about its nuclear program, new U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said on Friday.

“The international community is ready to respond if Iran comes prepared to talk real substance and to address the concerns, which could not be more clear, about their nuclear program,” Kerry told reporters in an opening statement at a news conference with Canadian Foreign Minister John Baird. (Reporting By Arshad Mohammed; Editing by David Brunnstrom)