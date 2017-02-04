UPDATE 2-Dozens killed as heavy snow hits Afghanistan and Pakistan
KABUL, Feb 5 Dozens of people in Afghanistan and Pakistan were killed after heavy snow and avalanches hit over the weekend.
DUBAI Feb 4 Iran is holding a military exercise on Saturday to test its missile and radar systems, a day after U.S. President Donald Trump's administration imposed sanctions on Tehran for its recent ballistic missile test.
The United States sanctioned 13 individuals and 12 entities under U.S. Iran sanctions authority on Friday, after the White House had put Iran "on notice" over a ballistic missile test and other activities.
The Revolutionary Guards website said that the aim of the military exercise in Semnan province in central Iran was to "showcase the power of Iran's revolution and to dismiss the sanctions."
Iranian state news agencies reported that home-made missile systems, radars, command and control centres, and cyber warfare systems will be tested in the drill. (Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin; Editing by Alexander Smith)
WASHINGTON/BEIRUT, Feb 5 A U.S. appeal court late on Saturday denied a request from the U.S. Department of Justice to immediately restore a immigration order from President Donald Trump barring citizens from seven mainly Muslim countries and temporarily banning refugees.
