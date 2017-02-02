Top Khamenei ally says useless for U.S. to threaten Iran over missile test -Fars

ANKARA, Feb 2 (Reuters) - A top adviser to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Thursday said Iran will not yield to U.S. threats over a recent ballistic missile test that was aimed at limiting its defence capabilities.

"This is not the first time that an inexperienced person (U.S. President Donald Trump) has threatened Iran ... the American government will understand that threatening Iran is useless," Ali Akbar Velayati said.

"Iran does not need permission from any country to defend itself," he was quoted as saying by the semi-official Fars news agency. (Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Louise Ireland)