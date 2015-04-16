FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. military option in Iran 'intact' despite Russian missiles -U.S. General
#Energy
April 16, 2015 / 7:16 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. military option in Iran 'intact' despite Russian missiles -U.S. General

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, April 16 (Reuters) - The U.S. military option against Iran’s nuclear program remains “intact” despite Russia’s decision to go ahead with delivery of S-300 missile defense systems to Tehran, the top U.S. military officer said on Thursday.

“We have known about the potential for that system to be sold to Iran for several years and have accounted for it in all of our planning,” General Martin Dempsey told a news conference at the Pentagon.

Reporting By David Storey; Editing by Sandra Maler

