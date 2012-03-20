FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S.: 12 additional countries could face Iran sanctions
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#BMW (Bayerische Motoren Werke)
March 20, 2012 / 6:30 PM / 6 years ago

U.S.: 12 additional countries could face Iran sanctions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, March 20 (Reuters) - Twelve additional countries that import Iranian crude may eventually be subject to new U.S. financial sanctions unless they significantly cut their purchases, a senior U.S. official said on Tuesday.

The official, speaking as U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton was expected to exempt Japan and 10 European Union countries from new U.S. sanctions, said other importers could look to the example of Japan, which cut Iran oil purchases from 15-22 pct over the last half of 2011.

The official did not list the countries, although major Iranian crude importers include China, India, Turkey and South Africa. (Reporting By Andrew Quinn; editing by Jackie Frank)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.