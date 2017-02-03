UPDATE 2-Dozens killed as heavy snow hits Afghanistan and Pakistan
KABUL, Feb 5 Dozens of people in Afghanistan and Pakistan were killed after heavy snow and avalanches hit over the weekend.
NEW YORK Feb 3 German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel on Friday expressed understanding for the U.S. decision to impose sanctions against Iran, saying its recent ballistic missile test was a clear violation of U.N. Security Council resolutions.
However, Gabriel warned against conflating Sunday's missile test with a 2015 nuclear deal negotiated between Iran and six world powers.
"It is also clear that the missile test has no impact on the nuclear agreement, and that we continue to support the implementation of this agreement, and that the United States does not intend to question that agreement now," Gabriel told reporters during a visit to the United Nations. (Reporting by Sabine Siebold; Writing by Andrea Shalal)
WASHINGTON/BEIRUT, Feb 5 A U.S. appeal court late on Saturday denied a request from the U.S. Department of Justice to immediately restore a immigration order from President Donald Trump barring citizens from seven mainly Muslim countries and temporarily banning refugees.
