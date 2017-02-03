NEW YORK Feb 3 German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel on Friday expressed understanding for the U.S. decision to impose sanctions against Iran, saying its recent ballistic missile test was a clear violation of U.N. Security Council resolutions.

However, Gabriel warned against conflating Sunday's missile test with a 2015 nuclear deal negotiated between Iran and six world powers.

"It is also clear that the missile test has no impact on the nuclear agreement, and that we continue to support the implementation of this agreement, and that the United States does not intend to question that agreement now," Gabriel told reporters during a visit to the United Nations. (Reporting by Sabine Siebold; Writing by Andrea Shalal)