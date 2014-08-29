FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. slaps more sanctions on Iranian banks, firms
#BMW (Bayerische Motoren Werke)
August 29, 2014 / 2:35 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. slaps more sanctions on Iranian banks, firms

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Aug 29 (Reuters) - The United States on Friday imposed sanctions on more than 25 people and companies it accused of violating sanctions against Iran, including shipping firms, airlines, and six Iranian banks.

The U.S. move comes as the United States is one of six global powers working with Iran to strike a comprehensive agreement, by a Nov. 24 deadline, under which Iran would curb its nuclear activities in exchange for an easing of economic sanctions that have crippled its economy.

The U.S. Treasury Department said it was targeting the people and firms for a range of violations, including helping Iran’s missile and nuclear programs, evading prior sanctions, or supporting terrorism.

“As we fulfill our commitment to provide targeted sanctions relief, we remain committed to enforcing existing sanctions against Iran,” David Cohen, Treasury’s under secretary for terrorism and financial intelligence, said in a statement. (Reporting by Anna Yukhananov)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
