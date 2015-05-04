FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 4, 2015 / 3:55 PM / 2 years ago

US warships accompany British commercial vessels in Strait -Pentagon

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, May 4 (Reuters) - U.S. Navy warships have begun accompanying British-flagged commercial vessels through the Strait of Hormuz as a result of Iran’s detention of a Marshall Islands-flagged ship last week, the Pentagon said on Monday.

Army Colonel Steve Warren, a Pentagon spokesman, said the U.S. Navy had accompanied one British ship through the strait following talks between Washington and London and others would follow. The Navy has been accompanying U.S.-flagged ships for several days in response to last week’s detention of the MV Maersk Tigris.

Reporting by David Alexander; Editing by Susan Heavey

