Maersk Tigris ship management says concerned for 24 crew after Iran fires shots

COPENHAGEN, April 28 (Reuters) - Rickmers Shipmanagement, the Singapore-based company that has chartered the Maersk Tigris, said Iranian officials fired warning shots at the container ship and boarded it on Tuesday.

Spokesman Cor Radings told Danish TV2 news channel the company was concerned for the 24 crew members on board, most of whom come from Eastern Europe and Asia.

He said the vessel was running along a normal commercial route between Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates and that the company did not yet know why Iran had stopped it. (Reporting by Sabina Zawadzki; Editing by Janet Lawrence)