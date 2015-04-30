Iran embassy says Maersk vessel to be freed after debts settled

COPENHAGEN, April 30 (Reuters) - Iran’s embassy in Denmark said the Maersk Tigris vessel that Iranian forces seized on Tuesday would only be released once the Danish shipping company settled debts in a long-running dispute over cargo.

The statement, which was dated April 29 but posted on Thursday, asserts that the Maersk Tigris vessel is owned by Maersk and that it had been apprehended in Iranian waters - two points the shipping company denies.