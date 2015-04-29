FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Maersk says crew of vessel seized by Iran safe
April 29, 2015 / 7:50 AM / 2 years ago

Maersk says crew of vessel seized by Iran safe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, April 29 (Reuters) - Danish shipping company Maersk said on Wednesday the crew of the Maersk Tigris container ship were safe and “in good spirits” after Iranian authorities seized the ship in international waters the previous day.

Maersk said it was in dialogue with the Danish Foreign Ministry and seeking more information as it still did not know the reason for the seizure of the vessel. The vessel is managed by Singapore-based Rickmers Shipmanagement. (Reporting by Sabina Zawadzki; Editing by Alison Williams)

