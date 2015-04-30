FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Maersk insists on release of vessel and crew from Iran
Sections
Featured
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Politics
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
World
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 30, 2015 / 9:42 AM / 2 years ago

Maersk insists on release of vessel and crew from Iran

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, April 30 (Reuters) - Denmark’s Maersk said on Thursday it insists on the release of the crew of the Maersk Tigris vessel, being held by Iranian authorities, and said it now assumed its seizure was related to a 2005 court case over uncollected cargo from Dubai.

The case had been rumbling since then, and Maersk had agreed to pay $163,000 following the latest ruling it had been aware of. But only as of Thursday did the company become aware of a new ruling ordering Maersk to pay $3.6 million.

“As we do not have the details of the ruling, we are not able to comment hereon, nor at this point speculate on our options,” the Danish shipping company said in a statement.

Reporting by Sabina Zawadzki; Editing by Dominic Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.