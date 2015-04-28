FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Saudi-owned TV says Iran detains U.S. cargo ship in Gulf
April 28, 2015 / 2:35 PM / 2 years ago

Saudi-owned TV says Iran detains U.S. cargo ship in Gulf

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, April 28 (Reuters) - Saudi-owned Al Arabiya television said an Iranian “force” seized a U.S. cargo ship in the Gulf on Tuesday and directed it to the Iranian port of Bandar Abbas.

The channel said the force had “opened fire” on the U.S. ship, which had 34 U.S. sailors aboard. It gave no further details. The U.S. Fifth Fleet in the Gulf Arab kingdom of Bahrain had no immediate comment on the report. (Reporting by Noah Browning and Yara Bayoumy, Editing by William Maclean and Janet Lawrence)

