Maersk says gives Iran letter of undertaking over seized vessel
May 6, 2015 / 12:31 PM / 2 years ago

Maersk says gives Iran letter of undertaking over seized vessel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, May 6 (Reuters) - Maersk Line said on Wednesday it had provided a letter of undertaking in relation to uncollected cargo that has led to the seizure by Iranian authorities of the vessel Maersk Tigris.

“Today, we have had a constructive dialogue with the Iranian courts and Ports & Maritime Organization,” the Danish shipping company said in a email to Reuters.

“Earlier today, we provided a letter of undertaking in relation to the underlying cargo case,” it said, without giving further details of what the undertaking may be.

Iran said earlier on Wednesday a legal settlement could be reached soon over its seizure of the Marshall-Islands flagged Maersk Tigris container ship in the Strait of Hormuz last month.

Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen; editing by Sabina Zawadzki

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
