Iranian-American journalist Rezaian convicted -Iran news agency

WASHINGTON, Oct 11 (Reuters) - A court in Iran has convicted Iranian-American journalist Jason Rezaian, but details have yet to be disclosed, Iran’s ISNA news agency reported on Sunday, quoting a judiciary official.

“He has been convicted. ... But I don’t have the details of his verdict,” the news agency quoted judiciary spokesman Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei as saying.

Ejei added that California-born Rezaian, the Washington Post’s Tehran bureau chief, had 20 days to appeal the verdict. (Editing by Peter Cooney and Howard Goller)