FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Iranian-American journalist Rezaian convicted -Iran news agency
Sections
Featured
Scenes of destruction
IRMA
Scenes of destruction
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
October 11, 2015 / 9:36 PM / 2 years ago

Iranian-American journalist Rezaian convicted -Iran news agency

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 11 (Reuters) - A court in Iran has convicted Iranian-American journalist Jason Rezaian, but details have yet to be disclosed, Iran’s ISNA news agency reported on Sunday, quoting a judiciary official.

“He has been convicted. ... But I don’t have the details of his verdict,” the news agency quoted judiciary spokesman Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei as saying.

Ejei added that California-born Rezaian, the Washington Post’s Tehran bureau chief, had 20 days to appeal the verdict. (Editing by Peter Cooney and Howard Goller)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.