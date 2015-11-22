FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 22, 2015 / 12:21 PM / 2 years ago

Iranian court sentences Washington Post reporter Rezaian to prison -state news agency

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Nov 22 (Reuters) - A court in Iran has sentenced Washington Post reporter Jason Rezaian to an unspecified prison term, the state news agency IRNA said on Sunday, quoting the judiciary spokesman.

“Serving a jail term is in Jason Rezaian’s sentence but I cannot give details,” IRNA quoted the spokesman, Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei, as telling journalists during a weekly news conference in Tehran.

On Oct. 11, Ejei said Rezaian, the paper’s Tehran bureau chief who has both U.S. and Iranian citizenship, had been convicted, without giving any details. He said then that Rezaian had 20 days to appeal against the verdict. Rezaian, who was arrested in July 2014, had been accused of espionage. The Post and his family denounced the charges against Rezaian as absurd. (Reporting by Dubai Newsroom; Writing by Sami Aboudi; Editing by Mark Heinrich)

