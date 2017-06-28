By Babak Dehghanpisheh
BEIRUT, June 28 Iran said on Wednesday it would
take "reciprocal action" in response to the U.S. Supreme Court
allowing a partial implementation of President Donald Trump's
travel ban on six Muslim-majority countries.
Lower U.S. courts had completely blocked Trump's executive
order issued on March 6, which includes a blanket 90-day ban on
people from countries including Iran and Libya and a 120-day ban
on all refugees. But the Supreme Court on Monday ruled there
could be partial restrictions placed on refugees.
The decision is "an indication of the decision of the
leaders of that country to discriminate against Muslims," Iran's
Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Qassemi was cited as saying by
the official Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA).
"The Islamic Republic of Iran, after carefully examining the
recent decision of the Supreme Court of America, will take
proportional and reciprocal action," Qassemi said. He did not
elaborate.
U.S. citizens must apply for tourist visas before travelling
to Iran, as opposed to others including Germans who are able to
obtain these on arrival.
During his presidential campaign in 2016, Trump campaigned
for "a total and complete shutdown" of Muslims entering the
United States, arguing the measure is needed for national
security.
The court also gave examples of who may qualify for
exemptions, including those with close family ties in the United
States, obtaining a place at a U.S. university, or offers of
employment.
Qassemi also said the United States was targeting the wrong
countries for a visa ban.
"It's regrettable that the American government, because of
their economic and commercial short-sightedness, have closed
their eyes to the main perpetrators of terrorism in America," he
said.
Iran blames Saudi Arabia, a long standing U.S. ally, for
Islamic militancy. Saudi citizens are not affected by the travel
ban.