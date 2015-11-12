Iran stops wheat imports, plans to export durum wheat by March-agency

ANKARA, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Iran has stopped importing wheat because of high domestic production and plans to export durum wheat by March 2016, Deputy Agriculture Minister Ali Ghanbari told the semi-official Mehr news agency.

“Due to high domestic production of wheat, we have stopped importing wheat ... we also plan to export about 300,000 tonnes of durum wheat by the end of this (Iranian) year,” Ghanbari said on Wednesday. The Iranian year ends in March.

Iran, which was largely self-sufficient in wheat a decade ago, has emerged as one of the world’s biggest importers. (Writing by Parisa Hafezi, Editing by William Maclean)