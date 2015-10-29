FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 29, 2015 / 10:07 AM / in 2 years

Members of Iraq's ruling coalition threaten to withdraw support for Abadi's reforms

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAGHDAD, Oct 29 (Reuters) - More than 60 members of Iraq’s ruling coalition will seek to withdraw parliamentary support for Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi’s reforms if he does not respond by Friday night to their demands for wider consultation, parliamentarians said.

The members of the State of Law coalition delivered a letter to the premier on Tuesday night expressing their concerns.

Abadi announced a reform campaign after protests erupted in August over graft and poor water and electricity services in Iraq, a major OPEC oil producer.

Reporting by Ahmed Rasheed; Writing by Stephen Kalin; Editing by Michael Georgy, Larry King

