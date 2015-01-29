Lebanon's MEA restarts Baghdad flights after shooting

BEIRUT, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Lebanon’s Middle East Airlines (MEA) resumed flights to Baghdad on Thursday after halting them earlier in the week when bullets hit a plane as it was landing in the Iraqi capital.

“We have restarted the flights,” an MEA official said. The national carrier flies daily between Beirut and Baghdad.

On Tuesday, six airlines suspended flights to Baghdad following the shooting incident.

Iraqi Transport Minister Bayan Jabor said the plane operated by budget carrier Dubai Aviation Corp, known as flydubai, was hit at an altitude of 600 metres (2,000 feet) by gunfire from what he said was likely to be a light machinegun. (Reporting by Sylvia Westall; Editing by Dominic Evans)