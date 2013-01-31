FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Asiacell shr offer 69.5 pct subscribed so far -Iraq bourse
January 31, 2013 / 12:25 PM / in 5 years

Asiacell shr offer 69.5 pct subscribed so far -Iraq bourse

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAGHDAD, Jan 31 (Reuters) - The public sale of 67.5 billion shares by Iraqi telecommunications operator Asiacell has so far attracted orders for 46.92 billion shares, or 69.5 percent of the offer, the Iraq Stock Exchange said on Thursday.

The figure was valid as of 1100 GMT, the exchange said in a statement. Brokers will be able to receive orders for the shares until 0630 GMT on Sunday.

The offer opened on Jan. 3 and aims to sell 67.5 billion shares for at least 22 Iraqi dinars ($0.02) each. Asiacell is due to list on the Iraq Securities Exchange on Sunday. (Reporting by Aseel Kami, Writing by Matt Smith, Editing by Andrew Torchia)

