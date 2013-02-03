FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Iraq's $1.35 bln Asiacell share offer sold out -exchange
Sections
Featured
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Life
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
February 3, 2013 / 8:31 AM / in 5 years

Iraq's $1.35 bln Asiacell share offer sold out -exchange

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAGHDAD, Feb 3 (Reuters) - A $1.35 billion sale of shares in Iraqi mobile telephone firm Asiacell, the country’s first major public offer of equity since the U.S.-led invasion in 2003, was fully subscribed, the stock exchange said on Sunday.

Taha Abdulsalam, chief executive of the Iraq Stock Exchange, told Reuters that orders had been received for all 67.5 billion shares on offer, comprising 25 percent of the company’s share capital.

The shares were sold at 22 Iraqi dinars ($0.02) each. Public trade in the shares had been expected to start on the exchange on Sunday, but it will begin on Monday, exchange officials said. (Reporting by Aseel Kami, Writing by Matt Smith, Editing by Andrew Torchia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.