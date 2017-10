BAGHDAD, July 23 (Reuters) - At least 16 people were killed and 75 wounded in a string of bomb attacks in Iraq on Monday, police and hospital sources said.

Six explosions, including a car bomb and a suicide attack, in and around the Iraqi capital Baghdad killed 12 people and wounded 60, the sources said. In the northern oil city of Kirkuk, four car bombs blew up killing four and wounding 15 others.