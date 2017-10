DIWANIYA, Iraq, July 3 (Reuters) - A bomb in a small truck killed 40 people and wounded 75 others in a market in the Iraqi city of Diwaniya on Tuesday, police sources said.

The attack in Diwaniya, 150 km (93 miles) south of Baghdad was near a mosque where pilgrims were gathering for a Shi‘ite celebration. Police had said earlier that 25 people had been killed. (Reporting by Imad al-Khuzaie; Editing by Louise Ireland)