Iraq to use bond proceeds for infrastructure, salaries - prospectus

DUBAI, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Iraq will use the proceeds of an international bond issue to fund salaries as well as infrastructure projects in the oil and gas, electricity and transportation sectors, according to a prospectus seen by Reuters on Wednesday.

Baghdad wants to raise up to $6 billion in a series of U.S. dollar bond sales, though the first issue is expected to be small. The government will start a week-long roadshow on Thursday in Europe and the United States. (Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Writing by Stephen Kalin; Editing by Toby Chopra)