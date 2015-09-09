FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Iraq to use bond proceeds for infrastructure, salaries - prospectus
September 9, 2015 / 11:31 AM / 2 years ago

Iraq to use bond proceeds for infrastructure, salaries - prospectus

DUBAI, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Iraq will use the proceeds of an international bond issue to fund salaries as well as infrastructure projects in the oil and gas, electricity and transportation sectors, according to a prospectus seen by Reuters on Wednesday.

Baghdad wants to raise up to $6 billion in a series of U.S. dollar bond sales, though the first issue is expected to be small. The government will start a week-long roadshow on Thursday in Europe and the United States. (Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Writing by Stephen Kalin; Editing by Toby Chopra)

