UPDATE 1-Iraq to use bond proceeds for infrastructure, salaries

* First int‘l issue in nine years to be unsecured

* Economic activity shrinks 6.7 pct in first quarter

* Public debt up, forex reserves down (Adds details, context)

By Hadeel Al Sayegh

DUBAI, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Iraq will use the proceeds of an international bond issue to fund salaries as well as infrastructure projects in the oil and gas, electricity and transportation sectors, according to a prospectus seen by Reuters on Wednesday.

Baghdad wants to raise up to $6 billion in a series of U.S. dollar bond sales. The first issue is expected to be about a third of that.

Representatives from the government will start a week-long roadshow in Europe and the United States on Thursday to market the deal, which was expected to be unsecured.

“The Notes constitute and will constitute direct, general, unconditional and unsubordinated Public External Indebtedness of Iraq for which the full faith and credit of Iraq is pledged,” the prospectus read.

Citigroup, Deutsche Bank and JP Morgan are lead-managing the international issue, Iraq’s first in nine years. OPEC’s second-largest oil producer is seeking to finance a budget deficit caused by low oil prices and a war against the Islamic State militants occupying large swathes of the north and west.

Economic activity shrank by 6.7 percent in the first quarter compared with the same period last year, the prospectus showed. That figure excludes most economic activity for areas occupied by Islamic State.

Total public debt rose to $39.5 billion at the end of June from $33.3 billion at the end of 2014, the prospectus showed.

It said foreign exchange reserves had dropped to $61.2 billion in July from $66.3 billion at the end of last year.