FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Iraq to start roadshow Thursday for international bond
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
September 8, 2015 / 9:12 AM / 2 years ago

Iraq to start roadshow Thursday for international bond

Hadeel Al Sayegh

2 Min Read

DUBAI, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Iraq’s government will start an investor roadshow on Thursday for its first international bond issue in nine years, according to banking sources, as it seeks to finance a budget deficit caused by low oil prices and its war against Islamic state militants.

Baghdad wants to raise up to $6 billion in a series of U.S. dollar bond sales, though the first issue is expected to be much smaller, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Citigroup, Deutsche Bank and JP Morgan are lead managing the issue, and will start investor meetings in the United Kingdom and United States of America, lead arrangers said.

Despite the political risks in Iraq, its status as OPEC’s second biggest oil producer is expected to ensure buyers for its debt; its huge southern oil fields have not been directly touched by the fighting, and it has embarked on an ambitious multi-year plan to raise crude output.

Baghdad is expected to pay a high price for its borrowing, however; Iraq’s outstanding U.S. dollar bond maturing in 2028 is trading at a yield of 10.37 percent.

Ahead of this month’s sale, Iraq obtained its first sovereign credit ratings; Standard & Poor’s and Fitch rated it B-minus, six notches below investment grade.

The government has projected a budget deficit of about $25 billion this year, in a budget of some $100 billion. (Writing by Archana Narayanan, Editing by William Maclean)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.