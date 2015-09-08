FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Iraq to begin five day US dollar bond roadshow on Thursday
September 8, 2015 / 1:28 PM / 2 years ago

Iraq to begin five day US dollar bond roadshow on Thursday

Michael Turner

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 8 (IFR) - The Republic of Iraq is due to begin meeting fixed income investors on Thursday for a potential US dollar-denominated benchmark-sized bond, according to deal leads.

The roadshow will be in London on September 10 and 11, before heading to New York on September 14, Boston on September 15 and finishing in Los Angeles on September 16.

Citigroup, Deutsche Bank and JP Morgan are arranging the 144A/Reg S transaction.

Iraq is rated B- by Standard & Poor’s and Fitch.

Reporting By Michael Turner; editing by Sudip Roy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
