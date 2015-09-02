FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Iraq poised to meet investors ahead of crucial bond sale
September 2, 2015

Iraq poised to meet investors ahead of crucial bond sale

Sudip Roy

2 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 2 (IFR) - Iraq plans to begin marketing a new Eurobond following the Labor Day holiday in the US, according to several sources, as the sovereign hopes to issue in the capital markets for the first time in nearly a decade.

Representatives from the country are expected to meet investors across the US and Europe ahead of the deal, which is likely to be unsecured.

Citigroup, Deutsche Bank and JP Morgan will be the lead managers, the sources said.

The US Labor Day holiday is on September 7.

The sovereign is seeking to raise up to US$6bn through bond sales to relieve the pressure of low oil prices on state finances, though sources indicate this first deal will be much smaller.

Last month Iraq received its first international credit rating after Fitch assigned a B- rating with a stable outlook, six notches below investment-grade. In its assessment Fitch cited political risks and insecurity that are among the highest faced by any sovereign rated by the agency.

Iraq last issued an international bond in January 2006. That US$2.66bn 5.80% deal matures in January 2028. The note is trading at a cash price of 75.50, according to Thomson Reuters, to yield 10.23%. (Reporting by Sudip Roy; editing by Alex Chambers)

