MIDEAST DEBT-Oil plan to help Iraq find buyers for international bonds

* Iraq considering issue of $5 billion of five-year bonds

* Market may only accept smaller sale of $1-2 bln for now

* But for some investors, oil output plans outweigh risks

* More attractive pricing than some high-yield sovereigns

* Might sell 10-year issue at yield of around 9 percent

By Archana Narayanan and Karin Strohecker

DUBAI/LONDON, March 23 (Reuters) - Locked in a war against Islamic State militants, its finances ravaged by the plunge of oil prices, Iraq can nevertheless count on the promise of its oil reserves to attract buyers to its first international bond sale in nine years.

Finance Minister Hoshiyar Zebari told Reuters last week that the central government was discussing with Citibank and Deutsche Bank a possible issue of $5 billion of five-year, U.S. dollar-denominated bonds to help cover its budget gap.

Many fund managers think Iraq will be unable to sell such a huge amount of bonds at one time, especially since it doesn’t have a credit rating from a major agency - getting one could take months. Backing the bonds with specific oil revenues would boost investor demand, but the government has not said it will do this, and it may be reluctant to tie its hands in this way.

So a smaller issue may be conducted in coming weeks, perhaps between $1 billion and $2 billion.

Nevertheless, there is little doubt that Iraq can still access the international debt market when it wants. Its oil reserves are so large, and its plans to bring them into production are so ambitious, that it is an attractive credit for some funds willing to trade political risk for a high yield.

OPEC’s second-biggest oil producer boosted its output to 3.40 million barrels a day in January from 3.05 million bpd a year earlier. Baghdad has said it aims to lift its overall capacity to 8.5-9 million bpd by 2020.

This target may be over-optimistic given security worries, poor infrastructure, and shortages of cash and water. But Iraq’s giant oil fields are in the Shia-dominated south, which is relatively safe from Islamic State attacks.

Buyers of Iraq’s bonds will bet that even if the expansion plans are not full implemented, production will increase enough in coming years for Iraq to service its debt comfortably.

“Iraqi oil production ambitions are high and provide a positive catalyst for Iraqi debt,” said Bryan Carter, portfolio manager at Boston-based Acadian Asset Management.

”Among oil credits we favour those with room for adjustment. Some countries can adjust expenditures (Angola, Ecuador), while others like Iraq can expand production.

“In that sense, increased oil production is a positive sign when compared to countries like Nigeria or Bahrain, which rely heavily on oil income but are constrained on both fronts.”

YIELD

Secondary market trade in Iraq’s outstanding U.S. dollar bond maturing in 2028 suggests that after panic selling late last year as oil prices plunged, investor confidence in the country has partially returned.

The yield on the bond jumped to a record high of 10.49 percent in mid-December from around 7.2 percent in September, but has since dropped back to 8.54 percent.

Several factors are behind the recovery. Iraqi government forces have made some gains against Islamic State in the last few months and Baghdad no longer looks in immediate danger.

After hitting a low of $45 a barrel, Brent oil has become more stable above $50. And Zebari has put together a complex plan to handle this year’s projected $21 billion budget deficit; among many measures, he plans to introduce taxes on imported cars and SIM cards, to save $2 billion by trimming allowances to better-paid state employees, and to raise $1.8 billion by using Iraq’s Special Drawing Rights at the International Monetary Fund.

If such steps can keep the government afloat while oil output rises further, state finances will be in much better shape in a few years. Iraq is currently earning around $50 billion annually from its oil exports; if oil prices stay flat, an increase of only 50 percent in production could add some $25 billion of income, fully covering the budget deficit.

Kevin Daly, portfolio manager at Aberdeen Asset Management for the Aberdeen Emerging Markets Debt Fund, said Iraq’s upcoming bond would be attractive if it paid a yield of around 9 percent for a 10-year issue.

“We would be looking at that. There will definitely be demand for Iraq, and even more so if they get a credit rating.”

The very low correlation of Iraq’s outstanding bonds to other emerging market debt makes the country an attractive investment to some funds, especially with the approach of a U.S. interest rate hike overhanging emerging market bonds in general.

Fund managers also noted that Iraq’s outstanding bond was attractively priced compared to the 2023 dollar bonds of Nigeria, which faces big political and security problems but is trading 165 basis points tighter.

Sergey Dergachev, senior portfolio manager for emerging market debt at Union Investment Privatfonds in Germany, said the chances of a large rebound in the oil price were very low, while the chances of Iraq eliminating the Islamic State militants were close to zero.

But he added, ”In times when there is a very low yield environment, investors do search for credits that offer decent yield, but also an interesting perspective credit story behind it, and Iraq offers both.

“Look at other high-yield stories, like Ukraine or Venezuela - yes, they offer good yield, but the risk of credit failure is extremely high. I do not see a credit event occurring in Iraq at the moment.” (Additional reporting by Maggie Fick in Baghdad and Sujata Rao in London; Editing by Andrew Torchia)