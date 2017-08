BAGHDAD, March 5 (Reuters) - Britain has agreed to arrange 10 billion pounds ($12.29 billion)in loans to Iraq, to help the country to finance important infrastructure projects, an official from the Iraqi finance ministry told Reuters on Sunday.

A formal announcement will be made later on Sunday in Baghdad, he said. ($1 = 0.8134 pounds) (Reporting by Ahmed Rasheed.; Writing by Maher Chmaytelli. Editing by Jane Merrmian)