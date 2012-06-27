Iraq deputy finmin sees 2013 budget of $111.4 bln

BAGHDAD, June 27 (Reuters) - Iraq’s 2013 budget is expected to be about 130 trillion Iraqi dinars ($111.4 billion) based on an oil price of $85 per barrel and with crude exports of 2.9 million barrels per day, the country’s deputy finance minister said on Wednesday.

“It will be bigger than the current budget,” Deputy Finance Minister Fadhil Nabi told Reuters.

Iraq’s parliament approved a 2012 budget of $100 billion in February, based on an average oil price of $85 per barrel and 2.6 million bpd in crude exports. (Reporting by Aseel Kami; Writing by Serena Chaudhry; Editing by Catherine Evans)