FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Iraq picks U.S. firm CH2M Hill for $170 mln contract
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
October 10, 2012 / 8:51 AM / in 5 years

Iraq picks U.S. firm CH2M Hill for $170 mln contract

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAGHDAD, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Iraq has picked U.S. firm CH2M Hill for a contract worth $170 million to help manage a water injection project, the head of state-run South Oil Co. said on Wednesday.

“The South Oil Company has selected CH2M Hill to offer consultancy for the management of the seawater injection project,” Dhiya Jaafar said.

“The South Oil Company will be the leader of the project. We will send the contract to the oil ministry to approve it”. (Reporting by Ahmed Rasheed; Writing by Isabel Coles; Editing by Alison Birrane)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.