Iraqi PM says Islamic State planning attacks on Paris, U.S. subway systems
September 25, 2014 / 3:47 PM / 3 years ago

Iraqi PM says Islamic State planning attacks on Paris, U.S. subway systems

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Iraq has received “credible” intelligence that Islamic State militants plan to launch attacks on subway systems in Paris and the United States, Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi said on Thursday.

“Today, while I am here, I am receiving accurate reports from Baghdad where there was (the) arrest of (a) few elements and there are networks planning from inside Iraq to have attacks,” he told a small group of U.S. reporters.

“They plan to have attacks in the metros of Paris and the U.S.,” he added. “From the details I have received, yes it looks credible.”

Abadi said that he received the information on Thursday morning in New York.

Reuters could not immediately verify the information with French and U.S. authorities. (Reporting by Arshad Mohammed, Editing by Jason Szep and Chizu Nomiyama)

