Iraq assessing veracity of subway attack plot - Iraqi official
September 25, 2014 / 7:49 PM / 3 years ago

Iraq assessing veracity of subway attack plot - Iraqi official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Iraq is assessing the veracity of purported threats to the U.S. and French subway systems and has passed the information to “appropriate security authorities of our partners,” a senior Iraqi official said on Thursday.

Earlier, Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi said Iraq had received “credible” intelligence on Thursday morning of such a plot by Islamic State militants.

“There were serious threats that were uncovered by Iraqi intelligence, and they were forwarded to the appropriate security authorities of our partners,” the senior Iraqi official said in a statement.

“A full assessment of the veracity of the intelligence and how far the plans have gone into implementation is ongoing. We cannot further discuss the nature of the threat in the media, except to reaffirm that Daesh (Islamic State) will continue to endanger international peace and security unless it is eradicated,” he said. (Reporting by Arshad Mohammed Writing by Jason Szep; Editing by James Dalgleish)

