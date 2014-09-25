FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
NY police "aware" of Iraqi prime minster's statement on subway threat
Sections
Featured
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Maria's next target: Puerto Rico and Virgin Islands
Hurricane Maria
Maria's next target: Puerto Rico and Virgin Islands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
September 25, 2014 / 4:47 PM / 3 years ago

NY police "aware" of Iraqi prime minster's statement on subway threat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 25 (Reuters) - New York City’s police department on Thursday said it was “aware” of the Iraqi prime minister’s warning that Islamic State militants were planning attacks on mass-transit systems in the United States and Paris.

“We are in close contact with the FBI and other federal partners as we assess this particular threat stream,” said John Miller, deputy commissioner for intelligence and counterterrorism at the New York City Police Department. “New York City normally operates at a heightened level of security and we adjust that posture daily based on our evaluation of information as we receive it.” (Reporting by Jonathan Allen; Writing by Scott Malone; Editing by Frank McGurty)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.