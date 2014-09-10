FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. House delays vote on spending bill pending Obama Syria details
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
WORLD
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 10, 2014 / 8:00 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. House delays vote on spending bill pending Obama Syria details

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Sept 10 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday postponed a vote that had been expected on Thursday on legislation to keep the federal government running beyond Sept. 30, when current funds expire.

House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy announced the delay on the House floor. President Barack Obama is set to deliver a speech later on Wednesday on the issue. McCarthy said House members will also receive a classified briefing from the Obama administration on Thursday concerning U.S. military steps against Islamic State operating in Syria.

U.S. military funds to help Syrians defeat Islamic State could be included in the funding bill. “We stand ready to listen and work with the president to confront this growing threat,” McCarthy said. (Reporting By Richard Cowan and Gabriel Debenedetti; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.