U.S. House delays vote on spending bill pending Obama Syria details

WASHINGTON, Sept 10 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday postponed a vote that had been expected on Thursday on legislation to keep the federal government running beyond Sept. 30, when current funds expire.

House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy announced the delay on the House floor. President Barack Obama is set to deliver a speech later on Wednesday on the issue. McCarthy said House members will also receive a classified briefing from the Obama administration on Thursday concerning U.S. military steps against Islamic State operating in Syria.

U.S. military funds to help Syrians defeat Islamic State could be included in the funding bill. “We stand ready to listen and work with the president to confront this growing threat,” McCarthy said. (Reporting By Richard Cowan and Gabriel Debenedetti; Editing by Sandra Maler)