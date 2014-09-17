U.S. House backs plan to arm and train moderate Syrian rebels

WASHINGTON, Sept 17 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives voted on Wednesday to approve President Barack Obama’s plan to arm and train Syrian rebels to battle Islamic State, a major part of his campaign to “degrade and destroy” the Sunni militants.

The House approved the measure authorizing the training plan until Dec. 11. It was attached to a stopgap spending spill also expected to pass.

The legislation must be passed by the Senate before it can be sent to Obama to sign into law. (Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Peter Cooney)