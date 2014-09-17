UPDATE 1-U.S. House backs plan to arm and train moderate Syrian rebels

(Updates with vote count)

WASHINGTON, Sept 17 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives voted on Wednesday to approve President Barack Obama’s plan to arm and train Syrian rebels to battle Islamic State, a major part of his campaign to “degrade and destroy” the Sunni militants.

The House approved the measure authorizing the training plan until Dec. 11 by a vote of 273-156. While it was passed with bipartisan support, it was opposed by significant numbers of Democrats and Republicans.

The measure is attached to a stopgap spending spill also expected to pass the House on Wednesday.

The legislation must be passed by the Senate before it can be sent to Obama to sign into law. (Reporting by Patricia Zengerle, Richard Cowan and David Lawder; Editing by Peter Cooney)