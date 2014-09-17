Emir assures Merkel Qatar doesn't fund extremists in Syria, Iraq

BERLIN, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Qatar’s ruler Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani told German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin on Wednesday that his country does not finance any terrorist organisations in Syria or Iraq and has never done so.

“What is happening in Iraq and Syria is extremism and such organisations are partly financed from abroad, but Qatar has never supported and will never support terrorist organisations,” he told a news conference with Merkel.

Merkel said the emir had assured her his country’s security was also at stake in the fight against Islamic State militants, and she had “no reason not to believe what the emir said”. (Reporting by Stephen Brown and Andreas rinke; Writing by Alexandra Hudson)