Iran's Rouhani: Islamic State wants to 'kill humanity' -NBC

WASHINGTON, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Iranian President Hassan Rouhani denounced Islamic State’s beheading of innocent people, saying the militant group wants to “kill humanity,” NBC News said in excerpts of an interview released on Wednesday.

“From the viewpoint of the Islamic tenets and culture, killing an innocent people equals the killing of the whole humanity,” Rouhani told the television network, according to NBC. “And therefore, the killing and beheading of innocent people in fact is a matter of shame for them and it’s the matter of concern and sorrow for all the human and all the mankind.” (Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Bill Trott)