Kerry says anti-Islamic State alliance not sending ground troops

JEDDAH, Sept 11 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said on Thursday Arab states would play a critical role in a coalition against Islamic State militants in Iraq and Syria, but no country in the alliance was talking about sending ground troops to participate.

Speaking to a news conference after meeting counterparts from several Arab states and Turkey in the Saudi port city of Jeddah, Kerry added that he was surprised that Russia had questioned the legality of proposed attacks on the militants in Syria in view of events in Ukraine.