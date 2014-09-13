Kerry says Egypt has key role to play against Islamic State

CAIRO, Sept 13 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said on Saturday that Egypt has a critical role to play in countering Islamic State’s ideology.

Kerry is in Cairo as part of a regional tour to build support for President Barack Obama’s plan to strike both sides of the Syrian-Iraqi frontier to defeat Islamic State Sunni fighters and build a coalition for a potentially complex military campaign in the heart of the Middle East. (Reporting by Jason Szep; Writing by Michael Georgy; Editing by Michael Urquhart)