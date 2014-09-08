Kurds to hold final meeting on participating in the next Iraqi government

BAGHDAD, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Iraq’s Kurdish political bloc is heading back to Iraqi Kurdistan on Monday for a final meeting on whether to participate in the next national government, the Kurds’ top negotiator Hoshiyar Zebari told Reuters.

“We are going back today to Suleimaniya to have a decisive meeting with the Kurdish leaders on the status of the talks and the Kurds’ share of the government,” Zebari said. “The decision will be the Kurds’ final decision either way.” (Reporting by Ned Parker; Editing by Alison Williams)