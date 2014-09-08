FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama, Iraq's Abadi discuss Islamic State threat in call -White House
#Energy
September 8, 2014 / 10:17 PM / 3 years ago

Obama, Iraq's Abadi discuss Islamic State threat in call -White House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Sept 8 (Reuters) - President Barack Obama phoned Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi on Monday to discuss the U.S. commitment to work with Baghdad’s new government to help it fight Islamic State militants, the White House said.

“The president and the prime minister agreed on the importance of having the new government quickly take concrete steps to address the aspirations and legitimate grievances of the Iraqi people,” the White House said in a statement.

“The prime minister expressed his commitment to work with all communities in Iraq as well as regional and international partners to strengthen Iraq’s capabilities to fight against this common enemy,” the White House said. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Peter Cooney)

